Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — The Old Lycoming Township Supervisors canceled a meeting earlier this week after acknowledging its two voting members were on opposite sides of the police regionalization issue.

The supervisors are now planning to hold a special meeting to vote on the charter agreement for that would merge the Old Lycoming Police Department and the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department.

According to a media release from OLT, the meeting was canceled after Supervisor David Shirn challenged the recent appointment of Supervisor Dave Kay after being notified about a “misstep” in Kay’s appointment process.

With the board members “not being able to agree” on Kay, the matter needed to be decided by the Lycoming Court of Common Pleas, the release continued.

“Unfortunately, we did not have an answer from the court and by law, we have to cancel any meeting within 24 hours,” the release reads. “That is why we canceled the meeting 26 hours prior.”

The two remaining supervisors would "most likely not vote together" on the regionalization issue, which would have stalled the issue without having Kay's tie-breaking vote.

On Thursday, Judge Eric Lindhardt moved to re-appoint Kay effective immediately.

Old Lycoming would be the last of the three municipalities to vote on the charter agreement for what would become the Lycoming Regional Police Department. Porter Township and Jersey Shore have already approved the charter agreement.

If approved by Old Lycoming, the new department would be created starting Jan. 1, 2023.

“Due to only having two board members, that would most likely not vote together, it was decided that the meeting be postponed,” the release reads. “Now that we have the full board in place we will be advertising for a special meeting before the month’s end. There was no intent to deceive any of our residents or taxpayers.”

The release continued, addressing “misinformation” about the regionalization process.

“At our July 12 regular Township meeting there was a presentation made to the residents about regionalization,” the release reads. “Some residents took copies of the presentation and others were sent digital copies of the presentation upon request. It appears that only small pieces of the information presented are being put out to the public through social media, news publications and with petitions.”

This release reads that at every work session to discuss regionalization representatives from Old Lycoming, Jersey Shore, and Porter Township were all present. It also notes that representatives from Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police and Old Lycoming Township Police were also in attendance.

Members of the Old Lycoming public have asked to be able to attend these work sessions, but those requests have been denied.

“We can’t continue to have people coming into the focus group meetings, because then nothing would get done,” Tiadaghton Police Chief Nathan DeReemer told NCPA back in June.

Jim Sortman, a retired judge and former OLPD officer, said, "[DeReemer] comes in and the public is shutout until we dare come in and show the king is naked."

Sortman has been part of the seven Old Lycoming Residents raising concerns regarding the regionalization efforts. He said the regionalization efforts could end up costing Old Lycoming $1,165,792.

The group of seven, according to a "conservative" estimate by Sortman, have spent $5,000 out of their own pockets in order to fund the research they've done on the regionalization process.

The release also outlines what each entity would consider “deal breakers” if they were to move forward with regionalization.

“All parties agreed that there has to be 2 police stations,” the release said. “There will be one station in Jersey Shore Borough and one in Old Lycoming Township. Both of those stations will be staffed with officers 24 hours a day and 7 days a week.”

The release notes that, though the coverage area doesn’t border each other, “having one station in each of the two regions, mitigates any initial response issues.”

Sortman said that without Woodward Township connecting the coverage area and with Tiadaghton having a higher call volume, that could end up drawing units from Old Lycoming to Jersey Shore, there is still worries about response time.

The release continues, “The next deal breaker identified was that this regionalization cannot cost taxpayers more money.”

The “motivation” for regionalization is to keep service quality the same at a lower cost or to improve service while lowering the cost, according to the release.

The release also reads that Old Lycoming Township would not be losing assets if they regionalized with Tiadaghton. They would instead share $640,000 in assets.

“Old Lycoming Township has approximately $300,000 in police assets,” the release reads. “Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police has approximately $340,000 worth of assets.”

The release concludes by discussing the process for a municipality to withdraw from the regionalized department.

“As long as all municipalities stay part of the Regional Commission for 6 years, they lose nothing,” according to the release. “If after 6 years a municipality withdraws, they take all that they brought in and also they take a percentage of whatever assets have been accumulated throughout those six years.”

The release continues, “So, after 6 years if regionalization no longer benefits Old Lycoming Township, we can withdraw and we get to take all of our initial assets that we brought and half of any new assets acquired along the way, so we lose no assets by doing this.”

Sortman said that the the release from the Old Lycoming Supervisors now just represents the "bare minimum" of information that should've been released to the public.

"They accuse us of piecemealing information, and it's absurd," Sortman said. "We give out as much as we can of what we get. Everything we put out is truthful. We fact check it.... They can go back through every ad we had in the Webb Weekly or the Sun Gazette and everything we posted on Facebook, and it can all be fact checked."

