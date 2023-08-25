Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport City Hall is still for sale, but three bids are under discussion, according to Mayor Derek Slaughter.

A public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Trade and Transit II building for City Council to discuss the bids they received for the building, which was listed for sale in Feb. 2023.

According to the special meeting agenda, the bids received are as follows:

A. JBAS Realty, LLC - $555,500

B. Tim Butters - $100,000

C. Neil Felver Herbal Gifts, LLC - $499,000

The structure was condemned in 2021. A roof leak caused significant damage, according to Slaughter, and shortly after, a pipe burst, flooding water into the building. The building failed air quality tests, and occupants were relocated.

Because of its historic status with the city and Lycoming County Historical society, the city won't allow it to be torn down.

Government operations relocated to the Trade and Transit Centre I and II on West Third Street. The Williamsport Bureau of Police Patrol Division relocated to the former Peter Herdic Transportation museum on West Fourth Street.

Concerned citizens have questioned what the plan going forward is for city government. "No studies have been done. No numbers revealed," wrote Lisa Fink of Williamsport in a letter to NorthcentralPa regarding future plans.

"The sale [of City Hall] itself is contentious," Fink continued. "The city is legally bound to appeal to the Orphan's Court before accepting any bids. This is pursuant to the Donated and Dedicated Property Act (DDPA), an Act the mayor has chosen to ignore," Fink continued. "This law is in place so that an elected official cannot willy-nilly sell land or buildings that belong to the people."

The DDPA "provides that all lands or buildings donated to a political subdivision or dedicated to the public use as a public facility shall be used for the purpose or purposes for which they are originally dedicated or donated," according to an explanation on a Pittsburgh-based attorney's website, eckertseamans.com.

Gloria Miele, with Peter Herdic House Restaurant and Inn, referenced a report from an ad hoc committee given to city council in Feb. 2021 that she said recommended, by a unanimous vote, staying in City Hall, with a possible cost of $5 million dollars to rehabilitate the building. Funding possibilities included state and federal grants.

"The Mayor would like to build a new building at an estimated cost of $10 million," Miele wrote.

It has been two years since City Hall was vacated, and Slaughter said the city has saved money by paying less in rent (to itself) in the current figuration.

"It is our goal to get city government back together," he said. But Slaughter also indicated there has been no dysfunction in operations since the move to offices on West Third Street. "Technology has changed things," he said. "Most people are using modern technology, applying for building permits or paying taxes online."

Slaughter said a City Hall operating fund was established to support the upkeep of the historic building, but the money is tied up in the "fraudulent misappropriation of funds," he explained. Federal and state investigations continue into that situation.

City Hall, located in the Central Business District, offers 40,000 square feet, "allowing for redevelopment into many different uses," FISH Real Estate company, the listing agent, printed in the real estate listing.

There are deed restriction safeguards in place that would commit any potential buyer to following through on renovations. For example, a buyer would not be able to turn around and sell the property for $1 to another developer in order to walk away from deed restrictions.

Some residents are not satisfied.

"City Hall was put up for sale in 2023 with no public input," Miele said. "A group of concerned citizens toured City Hall recently and found it to be dirty, but still quite habitable."

Fink is urging citizens to attend Tuesday's meeting. "Please make your voice be heard before they shut the door on City Hall," she said. "They will be divesting us of our heritage and strapping us, the taxpayers, with a potentially larger debt by renovating another building in town or by building something shiny and new."

