Danville, Pa. —A horse was surrendered and ultimately died after authorities with the Pennsylvania State Police and Pennsylvania SPCA investigated claims of a down animal.

According to the report, the horse was so malnourished it could only stand for a brief time period before falling to the ground. A witness said the horse wondered into a barn in the morning of Feb. 18, 2020 on a property near the 80 block of Scenic View Drive.

Jessica Ann Kurzawa, 39, and Timothy A. Kurzawa, 43, both of Danville were charged with third-degree felony aggravated cruelty to animals after authorities said they surrendered the horse. They were also charged with third-degree misdemeanor neglect of animals sustenance/water and summary neglect of animals vet car.

No bail was listed for either Jessica or Timothy Kurzawa although both are scheduled to appear before Judge Marvin Shrawder on March 9 for a preliminary hearing.

Jessica Ann Kurzawa docket sheet

Timothy Kurzawa docket sheet