Danville, Pa. — The Danville SPCA shelter is overflowing after more than 170 animals were rescued from a Monroe County home last Friday.

Pennsylvania SPCA’s Animal Law Enforcement team rescued the pack of flea-infested dogs, along with birds, cats, and rabbits, when they were discovered after a person died in the home.

The influx of rescued animals has put a strain on multiple Pennsylvania SPCA's facilities including Danville, Philadelphia, Lancaster, and Mainline.

The SPCA is now calling for help from the community as they search for loving homes for the animals.

“Right now, more than ever, we need adopters and your support,” the Pennsylvania SPCA Danville Center said in a post. “Our dog kennels are packed, our cat room is full, and the calls keep coming for more animals that need our help.”

Among those in dire need are five dogs: Joanna, Jamie, Cheyenne, Suzanna, and Sara.

“These poor girls were matted with feces, urine scaled, and flea infested. We are slowly working with these girls to build trust and set the path for a brighter future for them,” said the post.

Today is “$5 Friday,” at the SPCA. The shelter is encouraging members of the community to donate. “Please consider donating just $5 to keep the work we do alive. The animals are counting on us, and we are counting on you,” said the Facebook post.

