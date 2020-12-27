Tioga County, Pa. – Beware of a spam text circulating in the region claiming that "your concealed carry papers are ready."

Readers in Tioga, Bradford and Lycoming counties report receiving the text message that reads, "your concealed carry papers are ready, visit [suspected spam link] to download them before the end of the day."

The message is inherently misleading, since a license to carry a firearm can only be applied for or renewed in-person at the county's sheriff's office, according to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office.

Call your local sheriff's office if you have concerns about falling victim to a scam.