South Williamsport, Pa. — A search warrant executed on March 15 on a South Williamsport address helped police uncover multiple images of child pornography that were allegedly being sent to individuals and group messages.

Trooper James Ballantyne said he received a tip on Jan. 2 that 18 images were flagged for child abuse material. Investigators with the Computer Crime Unit said the images, uploaded to an email address, were child sexual abuse material.

According to the report, investigators linked the email address to Christopher Fraunfelter, 34, of South Williamsport. Authorities said they took Fraunfelter into custody on March 15 after they executed a search warrant on a residence near the 200 block of Curtin Street.

Fraunfelter admitted to using the flagged email address along with a device that was also flagged for child sexual abuse material. Authorities said Fraunfelter was in possession of the material sent with the tip they received early in 2022.

“While in possession, he disseminated images and videos both to individuals and to group messages during the time listed,” Ballantyne wrote.

Fraunfelter, who was given $50,000 monetary bail during a preliminary arraignment, was charged with 15 counts each of dissemination of photos/film of child sex and child pornography. Both are third-degree felonies.

Court records show Fraunfelter met with Judge Gary Whiteman on March 28 for a preliminary hearing.

