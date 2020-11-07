South Williamsport, Pa. – A South Williamsport man is accused of preventing two women from leaving a cabin, state police at Montoursville reported.

Britt M. Snyder, 33, of Highland Avenue, South Williamsport, was charged with misdemeanor false imprisonment, simple assault, disorderly conduct, and related charges.

State police at Montoursville Trooper Brian Moore said Snyder would not allow two females to leave a cabin in the 100 block of Frog Hollow, Watson Township, Lycoming County, on Oct. 4.

Moore said the woman told him she took Snyder's keys because she felt he was too intoxicated to safely operate a vehicle.

"The defendant became angry and shoved [the woman] in the chest and called her a 'b–',"Moore wrote. "The defendant then used a closed fist to strike [the woman] multiple times to the head, then pinned her to the ground not allowing her to get up."

"[The women] then tried to exit the residence and the defendant would not allow them to leave by standing in front of the door blocking their exit," Moore said.

For allegedly preventing the women from leaving, Snyder was charged with two misdemeanor counts each of false imprisonment.

The women exited through an unlocked back door but Snyder allegedly struck one of them and shoved her across the porch, Moore said.

"[One of the women] then walked towards [the other woman] to help her up and the defendant shoved her causing her to go through through the screened porch door," Moore wrote.

Snyder told police in a written statement that "he was being harassed and that he never touched either [woman]," Moore said.

For allegedly making that statement, Snyder was charged with one misdemeanor count of unsworn falsification to authorities.

"Video evidence revealed that this was not true, the defendant was observed striking and shoving the victims," Moore wrote.

Snyder is awaiting a preliminary hearing by Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Jerry C. Lepley.

Docket sheet