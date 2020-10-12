South Williamsport, Pa. -- A fire that broke out around 4:45 p.m. in South Williamsport has heavily damaged a home along Hastings Street.

The single family home at 520 Hastings St. was reportedly unoccupied, according to South Williamsport Fire Department Chief Daniel Smith. It is unclear at this time what started the fire, but it appears it may have started on the first floor of the residence, said Smith.

At least 7 fire companies responded, including South Williamsport, DuBoistown, Nisbet, Williamsport, Montgomery, Loyalsock, and Montoursville.

Travelers along Rt. 15 reported traffic backups as the firefighters battled the blaze. Hastings St. at 7th Ave. was closed for a time.

Smith said there were no injuries from the fire. An investigation is underway.