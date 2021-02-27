South Williamsport, Pa. – Multiple doctors reached out to Childline after noting bruises and blister-like injuries on an infant child, state police at Montoursville report.

Trooper Sara Barrett alleges that William S. Masser, 30, of South Williamsport, "caused injury to the victim due to her being fussy."

Masser was charged on Feb. 18 with felony aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children, misdemeanor simple assault, and summary harassment.

On Nov. 17, 2020, the victim presented to her pediatrician with bruises and red marks on her head, hands and feet, Barrett said. The doctor also noted an irregular-shaped mark on the back of the baby's wrist.

"There was also a red mark, almost like blisters on her left palm under her middle finger that is "U" shaped and on her left thumb," Barrett wrote.

The doctor photographed and documented the injuries. The doctor told police that she was concerned the injuries were from abuse.

The infant was seen be a second doctor at the Child Advocacy Center in Sunry on Dec. 4, with bruising to the forehead and forearm, and skin abrasions to the foot, Barrett said.

"Dr. BRUNO advised that he had concerns that this was non-accidental trauma," Barret said. "On 1/29/21, Dr. BRUNO was interviewed, in which he stated that at the victim's age they do not bruise and that this case is labeled as non-accidental trauma."

Barrett said she learned that between Nov. 13 and 15, the infant was under the care of her father, William Masser, "when she became increasingly fussy due to issues with her formula."

"In an interview with MASSER, he stated that the injury on [the baby's] foot came from his nail when changing her diaper. It was further learned that MASSER admitted that he has had thoughts of harming [the baby] by squeezing her to make her stop fussing."

Masser's bail was set at $99,000 unsecured by Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge William C. Solomon on Feb. 18.

