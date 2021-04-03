South Williamsport, Pa. – Emergency responders cleared the scene of a crash involving two sedans on South Maynard Street in South Williamsport Saturday evening.

The crash occurred in the 100 block of South Maynard Street, which NorthcentralPA.com reader Jesse Brinser said was closed from around 8:30 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.

NCPA Reader Lucas Dalessandro said he witnessed the incident and that there were no apparent injuries, including to the passengers in the flipped car.

The South Williamsport Fire Department responded and helped to clear the road. Freedom Towing removed the crashed vehicles from the roadway.