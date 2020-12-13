Montoursville, Pa. – The Montoursville Police recently filed charges against an out-of-state man who they allege indecently assaulted a child in Lycoming County.

James Douglas Brabham, 63, of Anderson, South Carolina, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age.

Montoursville Police Officer Marc Storms said in a Nov. 24 criminal complaint that the incidents occurred between May 1 and 31, 2019.

The child reported the alleged abuse to the Geisinger Children Advocacy Center in Dec. 2019, the complaint stated.

The child reportedly claimed Brabham kissed them on the mouth and rubbed their upper leg but did not touch any genital areas.

In June of 2020, the child made another report – this time alleging that Brabham did touch the child's genital region in May of 2019, according to the complaint.

"The minor child reported that...while playing tag with Brabham and after being caught, Brabham would tickle the victim over top of the clothing in the victim's private area and pointed to the groin area," Storms wrote.

According to Storms, the child said Brabham only tickled their groin area when no one else was present in the room.

In two separate cases, Brabham was charged with one misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person less than 13.

Brabham is awaiting a preliminary arraignments by Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Gary A. Whiteman.

Docket sheet

Docket sheet