The sunshine state can have their oranges and sunshine, but there's a new leader when it comes to the best places to retire.

According to a study by "U.S. News and World Report," Pennsylvania isn't only at the top of the list; the state's cities have taken over the top ten.

Keystone state pillars like Lancaster, Harrisburg, York, Allentown, and Reading all made the report's top ten for "Best Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2022-2023."

Why the shift? Two reasons: affordable housing and quality health care.

In the past retirees flocked to Florida for the sunshine and warm weather, but now, more than ever, affordability is coming into play—especially when it comes to housing.

Add in the higher health care scores across Pennsylvania and it appears the lure of sunny Florida has some competition in the Mid-Atlantic.

For the full rankings of the best places to retire, click here.

