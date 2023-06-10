Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man is facing charges after police say he beat his own mother because she wouldn't let him use her debit card to buy beer.

Sean Michael Crawford, 20, denied the two had been fighting after officers were called to their trailer on May 3 around 9 p.m. Police had been sent there after neighbors reported hearing "threatening and concerning" remarks coming from the trailer in the 200 block of Old Berwick Road.

"Oh again," Crawford reportedly told police. "The neighbors are calling police because I am just a loud person." Crawford's mother, who was sitting in a chair with an oxygen mask on, told Officer Adam Fulkersin of Scott Township police department that everything was fine.

Several days later, a caseworker with the Area on Aging asked police to come to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital to talk with Crawford's mother about what happened the night police came to the house.

The woman said Crawford had allegedly gotten angry because he wanted to use her debit card to buy beer and have it delivered. When she objected, he told her he would just order it on Amazon, which would cost more money, charges state.

He was often violent and angry when she refused to let him use the card, the mother told police. That night, he picked up a metal chair and hit her in the back with it, she said.

"I'm going to kill you," Crawford reportedly told her. "Would you please die and get it over with already?"

The woman told police she is afraid for her life and said each time her son gets out of the hospital, he becomes more violent.

"He has been in his fair share of trouble," she added.

Crawford was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of simple assault, and harassment. At a preliminary hearing May 24 in front of District Judge Russell Lawton, the aggravated assault charge was withdrawn, while the rest were waived on to county court, records show.

Docket sheet

