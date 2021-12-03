Coal Township, Pa. —When Coal Township Police entered a home near the 1300 block of West Holly Steet, they discovered a man “hiding” in a downstairs bathroom. Officers also said they discovered the body of a woman who would later be identified as his mother, Sarah Jones.

Christopher M. Depka, 39, of Coal Township was charged with criminal homicide (ungraded), first-degree felony aggravated assault, and first-degree robbery—inflict serious bodily harm after an investigation by Coal Township Police and PSP Stonington concluded. Depka was also charged with several misdemeanors in second-degree simple assault, first-degree theft by unlawful taking, first-degree receiving stolen property, and first-degree access to a device issued to another person.

When officers discovered Depka they located Jones’ bank card in his possession along with a syringe filled with methamphetamine.

Depka’s path to serious charges allegedly began on Nov. 21 when a neighbor called for a welfare check on Jones. The neighbor stated to police she had delivered onions earlier in the day, but never heard back from Jones, who allegedly failed to return calls or text messages. The investigation later showed the neighbor was likely the final person to speak with Jones before the alleged homicide took place.

During the welfare check, officers discovered Depka, who allegedly told officers he was going to rip the floor up to replace it. According to the report, the room was completely dark when officers discovered Depka.

Further investigation of the residence led officers to the discovery of Jones, who they said was face down, covered in blankets on her bedroom floor. Authorities said blood was splattered on the walls and several dressers located around the room.

A further examination of Jones showed hair being recovered from Jones right hand. Authorities said the hair was wrapped around her fingers.

“Sarah E. Jones was found dead inside her home at (address redacted) on Sunday, Nov. 11 at approximately 1126 hours from an apparent head injury,” wrote officer Matthew Hashuga. “Jones was on the floor face down and concealed with several blankets.”

As Pennsylvania State Police arrived to process the scene, Depka was taken into custody and interviewed by members of the Coal Township Police and PSP.

During the interview Depka allegedly made some comments that were immediately picked up by officers.

“At one time during the interview, Depka made a statement regarding him being the person that would inherit his mother’s house, and he talked about this, and then made a statement that he knew that his mother was dead and so did officers, but no one ever told him,” Hashuga wrote.

Authorities stopped the interview with Depka at that point and filed for search warrants for his clothes and the residence on Holly Street. An order was obtained that allowed police to seize his clothes and take nail clippings.

A search warrant was applied for Jones’ bank accounts which led officers to a Rite-Aid in Shamokin. Authorities said a review of surveillance video showed Depka enter the store on Nov. 20. Officers said he was wearing the same clothes in the video as when he was taken into custody on Nov. 21.

Officers said Jones’ bank card was in a pocket of shorts worn by Depka, who was viewed removing $200 from the account on the night of alleged homicide.

State Police said a later search of the residence turned up an aluminum baseball bat discovered inside Depka’s room. According to authorities, the bat had blood and hair on it.

An autopsy conducted on Jones helped authorities locate lacerations and skull fractures that helped lead investigators to the baseball bat. A clawed hammer and sledgehammer were located inside Jones’ room, but officers said they were covered in dust and not collected as evidence.

Depka was taken into custody on Nov. 21 and held on misdemeanor charges of intentional possession of a controlled substance, marijuana possession, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. On Nov. 26, after authorities seized evidence from the home, Depka was charged with criminal homicide.

Depka, who will face Judge John Gembic on Dec. 14 for a preliminary hearing, was denied bail on the homicide charges. He was given $50,000 monetary for the drug offenses.

