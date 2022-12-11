Bloomsburg, Pa. — A son broke into his father's house after being told to stay away from the property, Scott Township police report.

Eric David Emanuel, 29, was not allowed to be at his father's home on Chestnut Street in Bloomsburg, but a neighbor spotted the man trying to break in at 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 29, arrest papers say.

The neighbor alerted the father, who called police to check on the house. While Officer Vincent Taggart was on his way to the home, he spotted Emanuel walking along the road and took him into custody.

Emanuel allegedly admitted breaking into his father's house and taking a water bottle from the garage. A check of the house showed the garage door was locked, but open and the door jam had extensive damage, Taggart said. There were also fresh boot prints on the door, which Emanuel admitted were his, charges say.

"It didn't take much" to kick the door in, Emanuel reportedly told police. He offered to pay for the damage to the door, Taggart said.

Emanuel was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property, and criminal mischief.

Docket sheet

