crime generic.jpg

Dushore, Pa. — A 35-year-old man repeatedly contacted his mother after a judge issued a protective order against him, police say.

Thomas Boatman of Benton was served the Protection From Abuse order on Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. by state troopers, but called his mother at 5 p.m., police say. When she didn't answer, Boatman reportedly called her again.

After a judge issued an arrest warrant, Boatman was pulled over while driving on State Route 118 in Luzerne County at 11 p.m. In addition to violating the PFA, Boatman was also charged with driving under the influence.

He was taken into custody and jailed in Columbia County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!