Berwick, Pa. — A 24-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly choked his mother and hit her with a board.

Isaiah Samuel Sincavage, Berwick, had threatened to kill his father and burn his house down earlier in the day on Feb Feb. 23, according to Berwick Officer Joseph Loyacono. Sincavage had made the threats to his aunt, who in turn told his mother, charges say.

When the mother tried to intercept Sincavage at his home in the 200 block of East Eleventh Street around 8 p.m., he grabbed her around the neck to "choke her out,' police say. He also grabbed a large piece of wood and swung at her head, which she blocked with her arm.

Police say the blow likely broke her forearm. She was taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Sincavage was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and simple assault. A preliminary hearing at District Judge Richard Cashman's office is scheduled for March 13 at 1:40 p.m. He is being held in Columbia County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Docket sheet

