Bloomsburg, Pa. — A mother with a protective order against her son called police after her followed her vehicle and punched at her windows, police say.

Mark James Hughes, 35, was ordered last August to stay away from his mother for three years, according to court records. On July 22, when Hughes' son was visiting his grandmother, Hughes called the boy and demanded he return home, said Bloomsburg Officer Tori Fitzwater.

The boy told his father they were going to pick up dinner and return to the grandmother's house to eat. As Hughes' mother was driving on Market Street around 6:30 p.m., he allegedly chased her in a U-Haul cargo van and cut her off, forcing her to stop her car.

Hughes began punching her car windows and screaming, "Give me my son," the woman told police. By the time police arrived, Hughes had fled the scene.

He was charged with making terroristic threats, simple assault, and disorderly conduct.

