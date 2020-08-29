Williamsport, Pa. -- Rappeller spots are quickly filling up for Over the Edge Williamsport, set for Saturday, September 19! The YWCA Northcentral Pennsylvania, River Valley Regional YMCA, and the Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation are joining forces to raise funds to support the local community with this daring urban adventure.

Those who commit to raising at least $1,000 for any of the participating organizations will be able to experience Williamsport's longest rappel, descending 150 feet from the roof of the Genetti Hotel.

“This is an opportunity for our three non-profits to work together and showcase the work we are doing every day to make a difference in our community,” said Jessica Probst, Development Director at the RVR YMCA.

Over the Edge has aided in over 1,000 events nationwide and has a spotless safety record. Rappelling from the Genetti Hotel may seem intimidating, especially for people with a fear of heights, but professionals from Over the Edge will travel to Williamsport with rigging gear, ropes, and climbing experience to set up and monitor the event.

Members of the Williamsport and Selinsgrove U.S. Army Recruiting offices will man the ropes and provide encouragement to those who go over the edge.

So far, over 70 members of the community have decided to take part and are actively raising funds to support the nonprofit of their choice, or have decided to split their pledges among the agencies.

Participants are encouraged to get creative with their fundraising. In addition to straightforward requests to friends and coworkers, there are many ways to make fundraising fun and interesting. For example, the YWCA hosted a Paint it Forward event with Williamsport Wine and Design.

“We were grateful for a fundraising opportunity that allowed participants to tap into their artistic side while also helping rappellers meet campaign goals,” said Brittany Fischer, Communications and Development Director with the YWCA Northcentral PA.

For those interested in rappelling or donating to any of the registered rappellers, please visit give.overtheedge.events/williamsport2020.

The beneficiaries of the event thank UPMC, Backyard Broadcasting, the Genetti Hotel, Pennsylvania College of Technology, and all of their sponsors for their support of Over the Edge Williamsport.