Some voters in Lycoming County will receive annual applications to vote by mail during late January and early February, announced the Office of Voter Services. This mailing is required by the Pennsylvania Election Code.

The affected voters are receiving an annual application to vote by mail because they checked the optional Annual Request box on a previous application to vote by mail, indicating that they wished to receive the annual application.

The affected voters will receive a cover letter reminding them why they are receiving the annual application; the annual application form to request mail ballots for elections for the upcoming year; and a cancellation form if they wish to be removed from the list and no longer receive an annual application.

As an alternative to the paper application, voters may also complete an online application to vote by mail at https://votespa.com/applymailballot.

Affected voters who do not complete an application to vote by mail will not receive ballots by mail for this year’s elections. They will still be eligible to vote in person at the polling place on Election Day.

Affected voters who wish to be removed from the list and no longer receive an annual application to vote by mail should complete and return the cancellation form.

Voters who remove themselves from the list to receive an annual application will still be eligible to vote in person at the polling place on Election Day or to apply to vote by mail in future elections; however, they should take care not to check the optional Annual Request box unless they wish to begin receiving annual applications again

