Harrisburg, Pa. — A bill that threatens some children's access to state-funded healthcare has passed through the PA House.

House Bill 398 would require all applicants and recipients of state-funded health care assistance to cooperate with the Department of Human Services (DHS) in securing medical support through private insurance from a noncustodial parent when available.

As of May, there're currently 138,907 children enrolled in CHIP through the DHS.

“While we take seriously our responsibility to ensure kids have access to health care coverage, we also take seriously our responsibility to the taxpayers who foot the bill when those kids receive state-funded coverage,” State Rep. Clint Owlet, the bill's author, said. “When a private insurance option is available, we need to ensure it is being used. By doing that, we also ensure there are sufficient funds available to help those kids who do not have any other options for health care coverage.”

Owlet said he was upset by the “very partisan vote” for a bill he says once held unanimous support.

The measure would not apply if the custodial parent were a victim of domestic violence perpetrated by the noncustodial parent, or if the child’s continuity of medical care would be interrupted. The law would also not interfere with or delay providing Medical Assistance benefits to a child while the availability of private insurance is assessed by DHS.

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.

