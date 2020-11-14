General Motors advises owners of select Model Year 2017-2019 Chevrolet Bolt vehicles to park their cars outside and away from homes until the vehicles have been repaired due to a fire risk. 50,932 Chevy Bolts have been recalled because the high-voltage battery pack underneath the back seat's bottom cushion may catch on fire.

The affected battery cell packs can smoke and ignite internally, spreading to the rest of the vehicle and causing a larger structure fire if parked in a garage or near a house. The vehicles can catch on fire even when turned off, parked, and disconnected from a charging unit.

General Motors will roll out a software update for the affected vehicles beginning November 17, which will limit the charging capacity of the battery. The company expects to release a more permanent fix in early 2021.

In the meantime, GM recommends that:

Owners of a 2017 or 2018 model year Bolt should change the vehicle charge settings to the "Hill Top Reserve" option.

Owners of a 2019 model year Bolt should change the vehicle charge setting to "Target Charge Level 90%"

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has confirmed five fires caused by the recalled batteries, with two injuries and at least one associated house fire.

NHTSA and GM are currently investigating the defect. For more information about the recall, including an instructional video on how to adjust the settings recommended by GM, please visit the recall web page.