Reprinted from an AccuWeather publication.

After what many in the East would consider a picture-perfect weekend with sunshine and warming conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the pattern is going to bring a smorgasbord of weather conditions for the first week of May.

The second half of April turned out to be chilly for many across the Northeast. Cities like Buffalo, New York, to Philadelphia experienced temperatures, on average of 3-4 degrees below normal since April 15.

Fortunately for those yearning for some late-spring warmth, near- to above-normal temperatures are on the way for early May. This warmup, however, will come at the cost of some wet weather.

"An active weather pattern and lot of fluctuation in the position of the jet stream is expected across the East in the coming week, allowing for a new storm to push through every few days," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff.

The first wave of this wet weather, spoiling the sunny skies as of late, began Sunday. Along with the return of rain, the storm brought some feisty thunderstorms from eastern Ohio and southwestern Pennsylvania down through West Virginia, eastern Kentucky and western Virginia into the evening.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.