Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Snyder County woman who was charged for her involvement in a violent crash with her infant last March was released on bail Monday from Snyder County Prison.

Theresa J. Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, left the prison on Aug. 22 after posting $200,000 monetary bail, according to court documents. She had been incarcerated since March 11.

Risso is accused of causing a fiery crash the evening of March 4 on Routes 11-15 in Shamokin Dam while driving with four times the legal limit of alcohol in her system. Police said her 1-year-old daughter was in the vehicle with her at the time.

Witnesses told police Risso was barreling down Routes 11-15 in Shamokin Dam in a black BMW and crashed into several vehicles before hitting a concrete barrier and flipping her vehicle onto the roof of the Golden Chopsticks restaurant.

The engine of Risso's vehicle became separated when she hit the concrete barrier and it flew into the wall of the restaurant, causing it to catch fire. Several people were injured at the time, including Risso and a man who was in a minivan at the restaurant's parking lot.

Risso's daughter, who only had minor injuries, was not properly strapped into her rear-facing car seat at the time, according to Shamokin Dam Police.

Police said Risso’s blood alcohol content level was .327% at the time. The legal limit is 0.08%.

Risso was arrested on March 11 on aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, and DUI Charges. She waived her preliminary hearing with District Judge John H. Reed. Risso was set to have a formal arraignment on July 18 in Snyder County Court of Commons Pleas, which she also waived. A trial is pending.

The Golden Chopsticks restaurant remains closed due to damaged incurred from the crash.

