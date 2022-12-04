McKees Half Falls rest area _ 2021

McKees Half Falls rest area along Routes 11/15 in Snyder County 

 Photo courtesy of waymarking.com

From PennDOT: The primitive roadside rest area on Routes 11/15 at McKees Half Falls in Chapman Township closes for the season on Monday, Dec. 5.

The rest area will reopen in the spring of 2023.

