Selinsgrove, Pa. — A motorcyclist was taken by helicopter to Geisinger Monday night after he crashed into a pole in Snyder County.

State police at Milton say shortly after 11:45 p.m. June 20, Adam D. Hummel, 39, of Middleburg, lost control of his motorcycle on University Avenue in Penn Township as he attempted to round a curve at a high rate of speed. Hummel was thrown off the motorcycle when it hit a utility pole.

Hummel sustained serious injuries, according to police.

