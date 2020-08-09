A rain shower prompted a series of events that led to the discovery of alleged child pornography on a Middleburg man's cell phone, state police at Selinsgrove reported.

In an affidavit by PSP Selinsgrove Trooper Brian S. Smyers, Paul L Bell, 45, is accused of possessing an image of a minor "wearing her two-piece bathing suit with the bottom pulled to the side, exposing her bare vagina."

The image was discovered by a witness after she was asked to retrieve Bell's cell phone off his grill during a rain shower, according to police.

"[The witness] explained her husband...called her and asked her to get Bell's cell phone off of Bell's grill because it was raining where they were, and Bell did not want his cell phone to get wet," Smyers wrote.

According to the affidavit, the witness decided to go through Bell's phone "because there have been suspicions about Bell being a child predator."

As she was scrolling, she allegedly observed an explicit photograph of the child in a two-piece bathing suit, according to Smyer's report.

The photograph was time-stamped as taken on June 21 at 11:13 a.m., court records stated.

Bell was charged with one felony count each of photograph/film/depict on computer sex act, contact/communication with minor - sexual abuse and child pornography.

Bell also was charged with one misdemeanor count of corruption of minors for the June 21 incident.

Bell was committed to the Snyder County Prison on Aug. 2 in lieu of $30,000 monetary bail set by Snyder County District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

In a second case, Bell was charged with misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

Middleburg Borough Police Department Officer David P. Shaffer said Bell stole $20 and a fan from his employer, Labor of Love Thrift Store, 1 E. Main St., Middleburg, on July 18.

"[Bell's boss] contacted Bell who admitted that he had the money in his back pocket. Bell was told to return the money which he failed to do," Shaffer wrote in a July 30 criminal complaint.