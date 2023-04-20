Firetruck_generic_2021.jpg

Selinsgrove, Pa.  — A fire earlier this month that caused extensive damage to a Snyder County church was ruled accidental. 

Nathan Birth, fire marshal for state police, says a fire broke out shortly after 10 a.m. April 3 at Salem Lutheran Church in Penn Township. Firefighters from DH&L Fire Company were dispatched to the church at 899 Salem Road. 

Damage to the structure and contents is estimated to be in excess of $1,000,000, according to Birth. 

