Selinsgrove, Pa. — A fire earlier this month that caused extensive damage to a Snyder County church was ruled accidental.

Nathan Birth, fire marshal for state police, says a fire broke out shortly after 10 a.m. April 3 at Salem Lutheran Church in Penn Township. Firefighters from DH&L Fire Company were dispatched to the church at 899 Salem Road.

Damage to the structure and contents is estimated to be in excess of $1,000,000, according to Birth.

