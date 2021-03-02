Despite the start of meteorological spring on Monday, Old Man Winter still has a firm grip on the Northeast.

After back-to-back storms delivered rain, a wintry mix and accumulating snow during the last days of February, an Arctic blast has sent temperatures below normal during the early days of March.

Helping to deliver the cold air has been scattered snow showers and squalls.

It is possible for a quick coating of snow to accumulate in some locations for a brief time. Road conditions will be slippery as well leading to possible travel delays. Any snow showers will wind down quickly through the day on Tuesday.

Helping to create an even more wintry feel has been strong wind gusts, averaging 40-50 mph across the region.

Some of the strongest wind gusts may end up across portions of New England. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph is possible, particularly on the Massachusetts Cape and Islands.

Just prior to 12 a.m. EST Tuesday, over 150,000 customers were without power across the mid-Atlantic and New England due to the gusty winds, according to PowerOutage.us.

Winds of this magnitude are likely to cause some delays with air travel, but also impact high-profile vehicles on interstates like I-80 and I-95.

Behind the snow showers and squalls, cold air will stick around on Tuesday.

Cities like Philadelphia and New York City, after having a couple days near the 50-degree mark, will be stuck in the 30s on Tuesday. Across New York state and New England, temperatures will hold in the 20s. For the beginning of March, temperatures of this level are as much as 10 to 20 degrees below normal.

Factoring in the persistent gusty winds on the order of 30-50 mph across the region, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures are likely to be in the single digits and below zero for a large part of the Northeast during Tuesday morning - quite a shock for those who will be heading out the door for work or school.

Temperatures in most locations are forecast to rebound by Wednesday, returning to more normal conditions for early March. However, AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting another wave of colder air later in the week.