Snow Shoe, Pa. -- After applying for grant funding in June, Snow Show Volunteer Fire Company in Centre County has been awarded a $120,952.38 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) by the Department of Homeland Security.

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey wrote a letter supporting the department's grant application in June.

"Firefighters embody public service in their dedicated work to ensure the safety of those in their community,” said Sen. Toomey after learning of the application's acceptance. “I was glad to support the application by the Snow Shoe Volunteer Fire Company and am confident these funds will help them better serve Centre County and keep them safe while on duty.”

“I would like to thank Senator Pat Toomey for his support for our application to the Assistance to Firefighters Grant,” said Snow Shoe Volunteer Fire Company President Thomas Moore. “With the award of the grant we will be purchasing new SCBA to provide safer more reliable equipment for our Firefighters to be able to better serve our community. Thank you to all who made this possible for us.”

The funding will be used to buy 20 new self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBA). The 20-member volunteer fire company's current equipment is nearly 15 years old and has failed without warning on multiple occasions.