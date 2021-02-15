Repetitive doses of wintry weather are expected to continue for much of the week for portions of the central and eastern United States.

An icy mix began in North Carolina early Saturday morning and stretched northward along the Eastern Seaboard throughout the day Saturday. At the same time, a swath of snow shifted from Illinois through the Great Lakes. Power outages and slippery travel as a result of this sloppy weather were reported even as late as Sunday morning.

For the rest of the week, even more winter weather is on the docket for the Northeast.

The same storm that produced a large swath of snow over portions of Texas and Oklahoma is began to reach the Ohio Valley and portions of the Northeast during Monday morning.

Through Monday and Tuesday, the storm will encompass and persist across the Northeast, bringing a wave of heavy snow. In many locations, snow may persist on and off for 24 hours or so. As such, a swath of 6-12 inches of snow is anticipated from Indianapolis and Cleveland to Bangor, Maine, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches.

"Enough snow could fall to make for difficult travel on not just secondary roadways, but also highways such as portions of Interstates 70, 80, 81, 87 and 90," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Over a large part of the mid-Atlantic and New England regions especially near the coast, only a shallow layer of cold air may be in place. That means that a period of sleet and freezing rain is more likely, instead of just rain or snow.

A change to plain rain is most likely along much of the I-95 corridor, but precipitation is likely to start out as a period of ice at the onset in the mid-Atlantic and across southern New England.

Major cities like Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Boston could all see some ice.

"Some of the same areas in Virginia and Maryland that get ice from this weekend's storm will see another icy mix Monday and Tuesday," Pydynowski said.

Even a thin glaze of ice could make untreated roads treacherous and lead to another round of power outages, where ice has not melted off of trees and wires from recent storms.

As of Monday morning, over 175,000 customers were still without power due to the ice in Virginia and North Carolina, according to PowerOutage.us from the most recent storm this past weekend.

Should the layer of cold air be deeper as the secondary storm develops along the coast, then snow may fall farther to the south in the Northeast states. Precipitation could change from ice or rain to snow along part of I-95 on Tuesday in that case.

In a case of atmospheric déjà vu, yet another storm may dip southward over the Central states with snow and ice during the middle of the upcoming week, grab Gulf of Mexico moisture and head northeastward into the latter half of the week.

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, this recent frosty stretch of snow, ice and frigid temperatures has been the most active winter weather pattern across the country likely since the mid-1990s. Despite this, some areas of the country are still reporting below-normal snowfall so far this winter, including across the Dakotas and Great Lakes.