State College, Pa. — A storm is headed into the region this evening and will likely drop snowfall across a large portion of the state, according to the National Weather Service at State College.

Snow is expected across the northern half of central PA this evening into tonight, beginning around 7 p.m. and lasting through 2 a.m., forecasters say. Snow may melt at first due to mild temperatures during the day, but should stick after sunset. Higher amounts are expected to fall in areas of higher elevation.

The heaviest snow will be within a narrow band, which could shift depending on the track of the system.

