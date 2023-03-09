Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 1033 AM EST Thu Mar 9 2023 PAZ006-012-037-041-042-100345- /O.NEW.KCTP.WW.Y.0012.230310T1500Z-230311T1200Z/ Potter-Northern Clinton-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan- Including the cities of Coudersport, Renovo, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, and Laporte 1033 AM EST Thu Mar 9 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Potter, Northern Clinton, Tioga, Northern Lycoming and Sullivan Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow will be heaviest during the afternoon and evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.

