URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
1033 AM EST Thu Mar 9 2023
PAZ006-012-037-041-042-100345-
/O.NEW.KCTP.WW.Y.0012.230310T1500Z-230311T1200Z/
Potter-Northern Clinton-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-
Including the cities of Coudersport, Renovo, Mansfield,
Wellsboro, Trout Run, and Laporte
1033 AM EST Thu Mar 9 2023
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches.
* WHERE...Potter, Northern Clinton, Tioga, Northern Lycoming and
Sullivan Counties.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 7 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow will be heaviest during the
afternoon and evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow
covered roads and limited visibility.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Keep your news local
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.