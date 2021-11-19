Hughesville -- On Saturday, Nov. 20, the Hughesville Fire Department will be hosting a unique training course for its volunteers in the 1300 Block of Lime Bluff Road in Wolf Township between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. The training class is a closed course and is not open for the public to attend.

The class will consist of an acquired structure burn, causing smoke and slow-moving traffic in the area. The fire department will use the fire hydrant at Trinity Drive and Elm Drive for its water supply, so residents can expect some delays in that area.

The training exercise was arranged through six months of acquiring permits and other paperwork. Hughesville Fire Department extends a special thank-you to the property owner for allowing the use of the structure for training.