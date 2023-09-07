80,000 smart plugs sold on Amazon are being recalled due to a flaw that could shock users.

The company Emporia sold the recalled plugs on their own website as well as Amazon from July 2022 to May 2023, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The smart plugs, printed "Emporia" on the front, have a white finish exterior. They were sold individually or in multi-packs.

“The plugs allow consumers to monitor the energy use and control most home appliances with the Emporia App, including fans, lamps, humidifiers, and other electronics from a smartphone,” said the recall statement.

This recall only affects the 120V North American plugs, the 240V EU, measuring approximately 3-1/2 inches wide, 1-1/2 inches high, and 1 inch deep.

People who have the plugs should stop using them immediately and contact Emporia for a full refund or replacement.

“Emporia will remotely disable the smart plug and consumers should discard the smart plug. The smart plug must be connected to the internet for the remote disabling process to be effective. Consumers unable to connect to the internet to allow the remote disabling process can ship the item back to Emporia at no cost. Once the smart plug is disabled or returned to Emporia, a free replacement smart plug or a full refund will be issued.”

There have been two reports that the plugs were not properly grounded causing the units not to operate, according to the recall statement. No injuries have been reported.

Call Emporia toll-free at 844-367-6742 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, email at support@emporiaenergy.com or online at www.emporiaenergy.com/recall or www.emporiaenergy.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

