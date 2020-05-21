Bucks County -- “In some places, democracy and self-government are being taken for granted,” said David Sanko, executive director of the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors.

Sanko has been selected to serve on a five-member national advisory team for the Small Town America Civic Volunteer Award program. He was chosen for his long-standing support for grassroots local government.

“Apathy is on the rise. Some municipalities struggle to fill local government vacancies, whether it’s finding candidates for civic service on boards and commissions or recruiting volunteer firefighters to help ensure citizens’ safety," said Sanko. "I am honored to join this advisory team and promote efforts to address a critical challenge facing the nation’s countryside communities.”

Sanko is also a past president and current member of the board of directors of the National Association of Towns and Townships (NATaT). NATaT joins a representative from the National Association of Counties; the National Volunteer Fire Council; Points of Life, the nation’s largest volunteer service organization, which was founded by President George H.W. Bush; and the National Main Street Center on the board.

The award program both celebrates volunteers and puts a spotlight on the decline in availability of citizens to serve in public safety and community service roles in small townships, cities, and rural counties. These roles include volunteer firefighters, emergency medical personnel, local government boards, and commissions.

The awards will recognize 100 hometown heroes from communities across the nation for their public service. Only municipalities with populations of 5,000 or less qualify.

The top three winners' local governments will receive cash grants of $10,000, $7,500, and $5,000.

The top 100 nominees' municipalities and counties will receive custom CivicPlus websites with a year of free web hosting, featuring a unique module for civic volunteer retention and recruitment resources. The program, underwritten by CivicPlus, the largest local government tech company in the U.S., has an estimated value of over $1 million in donated services and grants.