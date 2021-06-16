Washington, DC. - The U.S. Small Business Administration recently announced that non-profit organizations and private sector firms are now eligible to compete for funding of up to $500,000 to deliver federal procurement training to veteran and service-disabled veteran entrepreneurs. The application period continues through July 12, 2021.

Up to two awardees will use the $500,000 in total funding to participate in the Veteran Federal Procurement Entrepreneurship Training Program with grants from SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development. Awards are for a base project period of 12 months, with three option periods of 12 months each. These funds will cover the costs of educating veterans who intend to pursue, or are already engaged in, federal contracting.

"With the U.S. Government being the single largest purchaser of goods and services in the world, there is a tremendous opportunity for our veteran-owned small business community to tap into government contracting,” said Larry Stubblefield, Associate Administrator for the SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development. "Through this program, we will continue to provide grants to train and empower veterans and service-disabled veterans as they enter and expand in the federal marketplace.”

Eligible organizations must submit applications for the Veteran Federal Procurement Entrepreneurship Training Program funding opportunity by 11:59 p.m. ET on July 12, 2021, through Grants.gov. Search for opportunity number SB-OVVT-21-001. Applications not submitted via Grants.gov will not be evaluated.

SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development hosts a conference call Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. EDT to answer questions related to the Veteran Federal Procurement Entrepreneurship Training Program grant announcement. Please submit any questions to Jerry Godwin at jerry.godwin@sba.gov no later than Thursday, June 17, 2021. To join the call, please use the following information:

Join through Microsoft Teams or,

Join by phone: 202-765-1264; Access code: 384 283 442#