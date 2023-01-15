Loyalsock Township, Pa. — An argument over child care became a life and death struggle for a woman who was put into a chokehold.

Bryan Thomas Poust told the accuser he wanted to lie down on the afternoon of Jan. 1, police said. The 36-year-old was asked to help with children after an hour, but did not get up, according to the affidavit.

After another hour, Poust’s partner began arguing about caring for the children in the home in the 1700 block of Four Mile Drive. Poust locked the bedroom door, but the accuser kicked it open and they began tussling, according to Trooper David Batkowski.

The pair struggled until Poust gained the upper hand and put the woman into a chokehold. She couldn’t breathe, but was able to reach behind and scratch Poust on the neck and face to get away, Batkowski said.

Poust was charged with second-degree felony strangulation during an arraignment with Judge Christian Frey. Poust posted $25,000 monetary bail through a bondsman and was released from custody on Jan. 2.

Poust is scheduled to appear before Judge Gary Whiteman for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 30.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.