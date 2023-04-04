Williamsport, P.a. — After decades of financial mismanagement and an investigation into fraudulent spending, the city is separating the finance and administrator director positions.

City council re-approved at their March 30 meeting an agreement with Government Finance Solutions (GFS), a division of Dawood, in the amount of $150 an hour. Councilmember Bonnie Katz was the sole vote against the move.

With offices in Pennsylvania and around the globe, GFS provides guidance for municipalities to improve their fiscal performance.

The agreement is reviewed by council every 90 days, according to Mayor Derek Slaughter.

Council President Adam Yoder asked Slaughter what the administration plans to do regarding the positions of director of Finance and director of Administration.

Up until 2020, the roles were performed in a dual capacity by former city official William Nichols under previous mayors.

According to Slaughter, an amendment to the city’s administrative code to separate the roles is needed by council.

“We don't want to get into a similar position we were once in where one individual had a significant amount of authority,” Slaughter said.

Slaughter said the city plans to accept applications for director of Administration in April. Inquiries already have been made on the director of Finance position.

The city hopes to hire a new Finance director by July 1, according to Slaughter.

Recently the city hired an Accounting Manager with a start date effective Monday. Slaughter said the individual's name will be announced at that time. He hopes the new hire will be “situated” by the end of April.

In other business:

Council approved a resolution hiring WSP Engineering for support services relating to the Levee in the amount of $70,000.

Council also approved a resolution for the city to apply for Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) funding relating to Shaw Place Park.

The next regularly scheduled City Council meeting is 7 p.m., Thurs., April 13, third floor of Trade & Transit Center, 144 West Third St.

