Williamsport, Pa. - At the most recent meeting of Williamsport's finance committee on Thurs., July 29, members discussed how the City of Williamsport would, and could, spend $25 million from the Biden administration's American Rescue Plan.

But Slaughter wanted to be clear what he thought this infusion of money from the federal government really means.

“I think council and the administration needs to be clear: This is the taxpayers money being returned to them. We need to be strategic and intentional how we spend this to have the boldest impact possible."

Slaughter mentioned how the city is limited in ways they may use funding because of federal stipulations.

“We would love to give this back by way of a tax rebate, or a tax return, but we can't. If we use this money strategically and intentionally, which we will, this is going to be transformational for the city. It's not every day you get $25 million," he added.

The administration and council discussed numerous spending priorities.

“Obviously, the levy is priority number one and needs to be recertified," he said.

Slaughter said the city is going after a $2.5 million funding opportunity for the levy project, but might use ARP funds if the grant does not come through.

Among other projects Slaughter discussed were 'The Park Avenue Plan,' mentioning how ARP funding may be used to combat blighted properties, demolition, and rehabilitation.

According to Slaughter, the administration will be placing the Land Bank Authority ordinance in front of city council, hopefully by September. "That's essentially another tool in our tool belt to address some of these 'dog-of-dog' properties, and get them back on the tax rolls if they're underwater with taxes, whatever the case might be."

Historically, municipalities similar to Williamsport typically are not in a position to invest in projects of a lesser-importance.

However, because the return in taxpayer funding is not normal, this has put the city --and many other localities-- in a position to execute projects that have been waiting for years.

"We talked about trees for Newberry. I think that's important to get their trees back up there," the mayor said.

Slaughter said the administration will continue focusing on upgrades and improvements to the city's recreation infrastructure, some of which already are in the works.

The administration said among projects in the works are plans for Youngs Woods and East End Park; baseball fields at Brandon Park; Lifland Skate Park; the walking path around East End Park; and improvements to all basketball, tennis, soccer, and handball courts.

Williamsport does not have indoor options for its summer recreation camp, which in the past has forced the city to cancel summer camp activities. Soon this will no longer be a problem, according to Slaughter.

Although city pools are currently undergoing maintenance, new splash pads, a splash pad adjacent to Memorial Pool, and possibly one in East End, are in the works.

Slaughter was very optimistic about about his agenda.

"We are exploring a lot of really good recreational upgrades, and I think that's going to have a tremendously positive impact on the community. Williamsport could really be a recreational hub," he said.

The city's long-discussed investment in police officer body cams; better WiFi systems; city employee laptops to make remote working easier, a partial response to the COVID-19 pandemic, are among items the administration is eyeing.

Slaughter said the city would also like to use ARP funds to improve its stormwater infrastructure, and lessen costs on consumers.

ARP funds may also be used for behavior and mental health initiatives. “This is very near and dear to me."

He explained that in July, the administration applied for a grant through the U.S. Department of Justice called 'Connect and Protect,' which is a critical intervention team used to prevent the immediate use of police force.

"Municipalities are moving in this direction where you have a police officer, a mental health/social worker, EMT, you have multiple partners across the city and region," said Slaughter, who said even UPMC has signed on to the city's efforts. "We have institutions that, historically, instead of competing with each other, right now are working together in the name of mental health."

Slaughter said the administration is hopeful they will be awarded the grant. However, he said if they were not successful, they would be allocating ARP monies towards this program.

"Folks who are experiencing some type of mental health situation where normally they would have contact with law enforcement, they're not necessarily just going to go to prison. The goal is to get them evaluated, whether at UPMC or another mental health provider, then get them to a facility with the treatment they need. This is very exciting news."

Slaughter noted that city council and his administration are fairly aligned in thinking so far as spending priorities.

“This money will be transformational. We're not going to nickel and dime anything," the mayor said.