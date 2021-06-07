Williamsport, Pa. - Mayor Derek Slaughter met with his mayor-colleagues at a meeting in Wilkes-Barre just recently.

The meeting was not only for them to become acquainted with each other, but to discuss their aligned visions for the region going forward.

Slaughter explained among their topics were infrastructure, economic development, housing, recreation, and plans for the use of funds from the American Rescue Plan, among the many other issues on their agendas.

Slaughter had mentioned that collectively, he and his fellow mayors represented roughly 200,000 Pennsylvanian's and that their relationships would be conducive to representing the region at the state legislature in Harrisburg when it comes to advocating the needs for each city in central Pa.

"Our collective voices are useful at both the state and federal levels," Slaughter said on the collaboration.

Slaughter met with Mayor's Paige Cognetti of Scranton; George Brown of Wilkes-Barre; Paul Roberts, Jr. of Kingston; Kevin Coughlin of Nanticoke; and Michael A. Lombardo of Pittston.

Mayor Slaughter also explained this was the first time the municipal leaders from all central Pa. were able to come together in person since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Slaughter said the group of mayors are planning to meet on a regular basis in order to continue progress on their mutual goals for central Pa.