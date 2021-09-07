On Sunday night, at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Colorado, a six-year-old girl was fatally injured while riding “The Haunted Mine Drop.”

The ride, which falls 110 feet down a pitch-black tunnel, opened in 2017 and is touted as “the world’s first drop ride to go underground.” Riders must be a minimum of 46 inches tall, according to the park.

The park released a statement on their website saying, "We are deeply saddened and ask that you please keep the family of the deceased in your thoughts and prayers."

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park was closed in the days directly following the incident.

According to the coroner's office, an autopsy is scheduled for later this week.