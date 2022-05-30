Williamsport, Pa. —An accused beer thief with six previous convictions allegedly attempted a seventh when he tried to take a six-pack and two single beers from Wegman’s in Williamsport.

Authorities said surveillance video showed Kenneth Lee Williamson, 55, homeless place the beverages into a blue shopping basket on May 21. Williamson allegedly walked directly out of the store without paying.

Williamsport Police located Williamson a short time later near Center Street and Second Street with the merchandise. According to an affidavit, Wegman’s requested restitution for the beers.

Due to Williamson’s previous convictions, he was charged with two third-degree felonies that included receiving stolen property and retail theft. Williamson was ordered incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $2,500 monetary bail.

Williamson will appear in Lycoming County Court for a preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle on June 2.

