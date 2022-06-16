SirenGeneric_2021.jpg

The Williamsport Bureau Fire has confirmed that an emergency siren emitting from the Penn Street Armory on Wednesday, Jun 15, around 12:30 p.m. had sounded in error.

The sirens were not sounded intentionally, but resulted from a system malfunction which is now under investigation.

In the event of an emergency, the warning sirens serve as a public notice to take precautions, including going inside and monitoring news outlets. 

The city has a standard to provide the public ample notice of an emergency warning siren.

bureau of fire.jpeg

