State College, Pa. — A Penn State University parking garage has been evacuated and shut down due to “hazardous” conditions caused by a sinkhole, news reports said.

Students parked at Eisenhower Deck were directed by campus police to move their vehicle around 2:30 p.m. today, according to a University statement.

Due to "safety concerns," there is a possibility that some vehicles may not be able to be removed sometime later this afternoon. Transportation Services staff are on site to assist students with transportation home this evening and to campus tomorrow.

Further updates will be shared when available, according to Penn State University.

