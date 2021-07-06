Shippen Township, Pa. – A one-vehicle crash early this morning in Tioga County claimed the life of a 38-year-old Mansfield woman.

Geniene M. Greene died shortly after the crash occurred at 1:18 a.m. on Route 6 in Shippen Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield.

Greene was traveling east when her Jeep Cherokee went off the roadway near a residence at 4688 Route 6.

The Jeep struck a flagpole and an address marker before hitting a tree, coming to a final rest on its driver’s side, according to state police.

Greene succumbed to her injuries prior to the arrival of emergency medical services, police said.

Fire departments from Wellsboro and Galeton assisted at the scene. PennDOT and Penelec also assisted.