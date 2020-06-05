Montoursville – Work will continue on the I-180 bridge resurfacing project from the Route 15 interchange to Basin Street in the City of Williamsport and Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.

The contractor, HRI, Inc., will begin installing epoxy deck treatments on the I-180 bridge structures over Hepburn Street and Basin Street.

Expect the left (passing) lane to be closed from Friday, June 5, at 9 p.m. through Monday, June 8, at 6 a.m., while the work is being performed.

This is a continuation of last year’s project that included paving of I-180, the ramps associated, epoxy deck treatment, as well as the new roof installed on the pedestrian overpass.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of June in 2020.