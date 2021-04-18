Shared with permission from First News Now

FNN Article with images © April 18, 2021

MANSFIELD, PA - Traffic came to a complete stop on Thursday, April 15, 2021, when a tractor trailer driver tried to make a turn onto East Wellsboro Street (Route 6) and came face to face with the driver of a SUV who had stopped at the red light in front of the white line at the traffic light intersection. The truck driver blew his horn which sounded like a train whistle as he rounded the turn and almost hit the SUV head-on.

The SUV and all the vehicles behind it had to carefully back up to avoid running into the vehicle behind them. It took several minutes for drivers to back up and make enough room for the tractor trailer driver to finish his turn onto East Wellsboro Street and continue on his way.