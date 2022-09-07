Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man threatened a 13-year-old with a BB gun after the boy accidentally shot him with a gel ball, police say.

Williamsport Police were called to a residence near the 2000 block of W. Fourth Street for an alleged assault involving a firearm.

Officer Damon Cole said he arrived and spoke with Raymond Benjamin Gibbs, 60, who admitted he pulled out a BB gun after he was shot in the back by an Orbeez Gel Ball, Cole said.

Gibbs told officers he retrieved the BB gun in an attempt to scare the juveniles after being hit. A 13-year-old boy came forward and said he accidentally shot Gibbs and called his mom because he was scared and feared for his life.

“The juvenile hid in the house and called his mother, who in turn called 911,” Cole wrote.

No bail was listed for Gibbs, who was charged with second-degree misdemeanor assault, according to an affidavit filed in the middle of August. Gibbs is scheduled to appear before Judge Christian Frey on Oct. 4 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

