Updated Dec. 9, 2021, 3 p.m.

Newberry, Pa. -- An "unpleasant" odor is in the air in the western part of Williamsport, according to residents in the area.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, the Williamsport Bureau of Fire was dispatched to a reported gas odor on Reach Road. Units responded to the area and began to take precautionary actions. As part of the response, UGI Penn Natural Gas was also on scene to assist.

A member of DEP’s Emergency Response Team was also dispatched

Although there was a significant odor of gas in and around the Reach Road area, there were no natural gas leaks nor hazards to the public, according to a release from the Williamsport Bureau of Fire.

According to the Bureau, "Yesterday, December 8, there was a report of natural gas in the same area. It was discovered at that time a business in the vicinity was servicing a storage tank that contained mercaptan. Since natural gas is odorless, mercaptan is injected into gas lines to give the distinctive odor and alerts us to a possible leak. During this process, mercaptan was released into the air causing the odor."

Nisbet Volunteer Fire Company said they responded to calls of a reported propane odor to the 100 block of Bertin Heights around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, where Engines 7(4) and Tanker 8(4) detected an odor but could not find the source.

"While continuing to check the area," the Nisbet Fire Co. Facebook post said, "Williamsport Firefighters Local 736 was dispatched to Catawissa Ave/Reach Rd. area for the same thing. The Lycoming County 911 center received information that a company on Reach Rd. was working on a tank that contained Mercaptan which is a foul-smelling gas that is added to natural gas."

According to a spokesperson at UGI, NuWeld was cleaning a gas odorant tank at their location on Reach Road, causing the entire town, Williamsport, and South Williamsport, to smell like natural gas.

The Williamsport Bureau of Fire confirmed, saying, "today, during the completion of the service work on that tank, another release of mercaptan occurred causing the odor. The small amount of mercaptan released did not pose a health risk to the public."

UGI reported fielding dozens of calls, and had to bring in responders from other areas to respond to calls from residents as far away as Hughesville.

"There doesn't have to be a lot of it to generate an odor," said a UPI spokesperson.

Authorities report that no employees or members of the public were treated or transported for exposure to mercaptan.

"In order to mitigate future occurrences, we will encourage any businesses in the city to provide a 24-hour notice before any expected release of similar products into the environment as a result of maintenance or service work being performed. This will provide enough time for the city’s emergency management to provide notification to the community," said the news release.

According to UGI, NuWeld reportedly did not issue a notification that they were going to clean the tank.

"NuWeld did follow all protocols for notifying authorities," said a company spokesperson on Thursday. "Contact was made to Lycoming County Emergency Management as instructed by our customer on Wednesday morning that this project would be occurring for the remainder of the week."

The Williamsport Bureau of Fire encourages residents to call (570) 327-1602 with concerns.